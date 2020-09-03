My first cousin - a wonderful person and a delight tohave known.
Michael O'Byrne
September 5, 2019
Sympathies to all the Mc Ginley family on the passing of John. He was a wonderful man who will be dearly missed. We will be thinking of you all. From all your kilcar cousins Colette, Deirdre and family.
Deirdre Kennedy
