John C. McGinley
1937 - 2019
In memory of John C. McGinley.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:15 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

September 30, 2019
Comfort Planter
September 8, 2019
Barbara Lore
September 6, 2019
My first cousin - a wonderful person and a delight tohave known.
Michael O'Byrne
September 5, 2019
Sympathies to all the Mc Ginley family on the passing of John. He was a wonderful man who will be dearly missed. We will be thinking of you all. From all your kilcar cousins Colette, Deirdre and family.
Deirdre Kennedy
