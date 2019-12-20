|
John C. Thompson San Diego John C. Thompson, 78, formerly of 4858 E. Alder Dr., San Diego, CA, passed away December 15, 2019, in Simpsonville, SC. He earned his Bachelor's Degree and was an educator and coach at Patrick Henry High School, San Diego, Clairemont High School, San Diego, and retired from Morse High School in San Diego, CA. He is survived by two sons, Barric Thompson and Tyler Thompson. Community Mortuary, 102 Marion Ave., Spartanburg, SC, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 20, 2019