John Charles Hood February 21, 1936 - June 4, 2020 San Diego John passed away from Covid-19. Survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy. Survived by his daughter Julia Monson and grandchildren Donald and Bethany; son Daniel (Susie) and grandchildren Jimmy and Jack; son Richard (Angeline); and 10 nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Mildred Hood, sister Carol Eicher, and brother James Hood, all of Greensburg, PA. John was a veteran of the U.S. Army and graduated from Penn State.During his career as a computer scientist, John worked for IBM, Univac, and Computer Sciences Corp. He worked at Wright Patterson AFB in Ohio, then moved to San Diego in 1966. John worked at JPL in Pasadena, NOSC, NEL, and SPAWAR in San Diego. John will be buried at Miramar National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



