I'm saddened by the news of John's death. I was fortunate to call him friend from the first time he went to shoot news photos for the Fallbrook edition of the North County Times. He was passionate about the news, and his photos and stories shared that.

My heart and prayers go out to you Tammy, your children, and all the family. Thank you for sharing John with us all. Blessings and hugs!!!

Karen Ossenfort (formerly Colterman)