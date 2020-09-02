John DeMatha Marquez

February 8, 1935 - August 8, 2020

San Diego

John DeMatha Marquez, 85, of Statesville, NC, passed away on August 8, 2020.In addition to his parents he is predeceased by brothers, Joe, George, Frank, Ralph and Gilbert Marquez, and sisters, Margarita Marquez, Angelina Smith, Frances Marquez and Paulita Mergens.John is survived by his wife of 43 years, Joyce Marquez of Statesville, NC, as well as five children, John Marquez (Lisa), Terry Marquez (Maria), Paul Marquez (Maria), Mike Marquez (Heather), all of San Diego, CA, and one daughter, Carissa Bennett (Justin) of Statesville, NC. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.A Memorial service will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 15546 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA, Friday September 4, 2020 at 10:30 AM



