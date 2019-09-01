Home

John Donnelly Hardie

John Donnelly Hardie Obituary
John Donnelly Hardie Poway John Donnelly Hardie of Poway, CA, (The Gateway), passed from this life on August 5, 2019, at the age of 97. John was born in Norman, Oklahoma, on March 2, 1922.He served in the Army Aircore from 1942-1946. He attended San Diego State College, worked at Atomic Energy Commission, The California Highway Patrol, drivers Education teacher, owned Clairemont Driving school, realtor, and paramedic. John was a master of all trades.John and Marion raised their family of 5 sons and 2 daughters in Clairemont, and those were the most cherished years of his life.Preceded in death were his wife of 47 years, Marion; daughter, Mary; sons, Michael A., Ralph E. (Kim) Hardie, and granddaughter, Megan A. Hardie. Survived by William R. (Karen) Hardie, John D. (Janet) Hardie, Gail T. (Robert) Weed, JoAnn B. (Gus) Connelly, James G. (Della) Hardie; 12 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Services to be held at Miramar National Cemetery on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. March 2, 1922 - August 5, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019
