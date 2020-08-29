1/1
John Donnelly Hardie
1922 - 2019
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of John Donnelly Hardie.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Service
09:30 AM
Miramar National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
October 6, 2019
My sincere condolences to all of John's family. I had not been in touch with John for awhile. We would speak on the phone and write back and forth over the years. He sent me photos and talked about WWII. Always spoke stories about my father (his good friend) Roger, and my mother Pearl through the years. He was best man at their wedding. I am Roger and Pearl's oldest daughter, and John was my Godfather. I am very sad to hear of his passing. Just found his obituary notice today Oct 6.
John was one of the nicest and kindest people you could ever know. And he always had a great outlook on life and a wonderful sense of humor. He and my Dad had a lot of good times together. And my Mom and Dad were also friends with Marion. Again, sad for this great loss. I don't know what else to say.
Cynthia (Thia) Brown
Cynthia Brown
September 23, 2019
JoAnn Connelly
September 12, 2019
I share in the sorrow and loss of Dad Hardie. I will miss his laugh and all of his Hardie boy & girls stories. I was lucky enough to marry Ralph. Dad was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He lived a blessed life .I am grateful for being apart of it. RIP Dad ,love you.
Kim Hardie
September 12, 2019
I share the sorrow and sadness of the loss of Dad Hardie. I will miss his laugh and his stories of the Hardie Boys & Girls. I was lucky enough to marry Ralph. Dad was a loving husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather. He lived a blessed life and I am grateful for being apart of it. RIP Dad.
Kim Hardie
September 4, 2019
I feel so very blessed to have had a wonderful father. We grew up so loved by you & Mom. Lots of adventures and laughs. You were a follower of Jesus Christ. "Whoever believes in me, as the scripture has said, streams of living water will flow from within him." John 7:38
Gail Weed
September 1, 2019
Dear Jim and Della. Sorry to hear of your dads passing. Can remember you telling me stories of your dad back when we worked together. Will try and make it to his services on the 13 th.
Sincerely
Michael &Diane Logan
Michael Logan
September 1, 2019
REST IN PEACE DAD
JoAnn Connelly
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved