My sincere condolences to all of John's family. I had not been in touch with John for awhile. We would speak on the phone and write back and forth over the years. He sent me photos and talked about WWII. Always spoke stories about my father (his good friend) Roger, and my mother Pearl through the years. He was best man at their wedding. I am Roger and Pearl's oldest daughter, and John was my Godfather. I am very sad to hear of his passing. Just found his obituary notice today Oct 6.

John was one of the nicest and kindest people you could ever know. And he always had a great outlook on life and a wonderful sense of humor. He and my Dad had a lot of good times together. And my Mom and Dad were also friends with Marion. Again, sad for this great loss. I don't know what else to say.

Cynthia (Thia) Brown

