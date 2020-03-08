Home

John E. Jack' Pape April 18, 1935 - February 22, 2020 El Cajon John (Jack) Earl Pape, Sr., 84, of El Cajon, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his home. He was born in Portland, Oregon. He was the founder of Pape Enterprises, a custom manufacturer. After retiring he spent his time volunteering at Saint Alban's Church. Jack is survived by his two sons, John Earl Pape, Jr. and his wife Nancy of El Cajon, and Steven Louis Pape of El Cajon, and two grandchildren, Gavin and Sarah. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Joy, and daughter Laura Jane. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 14th, at Saint Alban's Episcopal Church in El Cajon, California. A private funeral will be held at Singing Hills Cemetery.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020
