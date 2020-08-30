John Edward Barrow

April 10, 1929 - August 11, 2020

San Diego

John Edward Barrow, 91, of San Marcos, passed peacefully on August 11, 2020. John was born in Los Angeles on April 10, 1929. He was the youngest of three, with two older sisters, Virginia and Elda. They were raised in Los Angeles by their parents, Vinton and Anna Barrow. John joined the Navy in November 1946 and in September 1950 he met and married Maggie Brett in Los Angeles. The Navy took John all over the World; Japan, China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and the Philippines. He was a proud veteran of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam.John and Maggie finally settled down in San Diego with their six children, daughters Gail Janes (Ron), Catherine Barrow (Jim Carr), Cara Ferguson (Tom), Monica Belisle (John), and sons James Barrow (Denise), and Brett Barrow (Debbie). John retired from the Navy in November 1967, and then joined the reserves until 1975, for a total of 30 years military service. He enjoyed his second career at the San Diego Unified School District, where he worked until his retirement.John met and married his second wife Grace Brim in 1980. They enjoyed many years with each other and both of their large families. John is predeceased by his son Jimmy. He is survived by his wife Grace and five remaining children, his stepson, and many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at 12:30 pm on Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 at Ascension Parish in Tierrasanta.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store