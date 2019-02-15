Resources More Obituaries for John Grimes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Edward "Ed" Grimes

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences San Diego - John Edward "Ed" Grimes died on January 9, 2019, after a short illness. He was born in Mishawaka, Ind., to Mabel and Harold Grimes. The family moved to California in 1942, where Ed attended Lemon Avenue Elem. and later graduated from Grossmont H.S. in 1950. Ed then spent a year "pounding rivets" to help support his family during his father's illness.

As the first in his family to attend college, Ed thoroughly enjoyed his time at SDSC (now SDSU). It was there that he met his future wife, Frances Gibson, and the two of them were involved in many all-night bridge competitions. Ed served as president of his fraternity, TKE, and was elected to Blue Key and Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities. His time there was interrupted by two years in the Army but he graduated in 1958 with a B.S. in Business Administration.

That year, Ed moved to San Francisco to accept an internship in Public Affairs with the CORO Foundation. Frances joined him and they were married in 1960. They moved back to San Diego after a few years to start a family. They settled in the San Carlos area, where Ed served as president of the San Carlos Community Council and V.P. of the Navajo Community Planners. They raised their three children in that community.

Ed found his professional calling as a construction Project Manager, first with Nielsen Construction and later with C.L. Peck and Alan I. Kay. He loved seeing a project go from paper plans and schedules to a building ready for people to use. He oversaw the construction of several landmark buildings including the Kaiser Hospital on Zion, Meridian Condominium, and Symphony Towers.

Ed enjoyed many outdoor sports including tennis and alpine skiing. His greatest joy, however, was sailboat racing. Ed got his first boat, a National One in 1965, and helped organize the Santa Clara Racing Association on Mission Bay. Over the years, Ed owned and raced a variety of boats, crewed by family members and close friends. He was most proud of two first-in-class finishes in the Newport to Ensenada races. He and Frances lived aboard a series of boats at Silvergate Yacht Club for 18 years. Ed served as Commodore SGYC and Commodore of Southern California Yacht Racing Union.

Active well into his semi-retirement, Ed wrote a book on Construction Paperwork; taught classes in scheduling and construction management at SDSU, UCSD and USD, as well as in Bahrain and Jamaica; and served as an expert witness in court cases involving construction disputes. He served as an adviser to his TKE undergraduate chapter, and taught skiing to the handicapped.

Diagnosed with a glioblastoma in 2008, Ed never gave in to the brain cancer. He was a 10-year survivor and was effectively cancer free at the time of his death.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings: Barbara Bauer, Elizabeth Dederian, and Jim Grimes. He leaves behind Frances, his wife of 58 years; children, Alicia Ross (Mitchell), Scott (Robert Tullis), and Leslie; granddaughter, Skye Ross; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of His Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., February 23rd, at Silvergate Yacht Club, 2091 Shelter Island Drive. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.