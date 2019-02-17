John Edward Ed' Grimes 1932 - 2019 San Diego John Edward "Ed" Grimes died on Jan. 9, 2019, after a short illness. He was born in Mishawaka, Ind., to Mabel and Harold Grimes. The family moved to La Mesa in 43. He graduated from Grossmont H.S. in 1950.Ed attended SDSU where he met his future wife, Frances Gibson. He was president of his fraternity TKE and was member of several honor societies. He graduated in 58.Ed made his professional mark as construction Project Mgr. He oversaw the construction of landmark buildings including the Kaiser Hospital on Zion, Meridian Condos, and Symphony Towers. He also taught classes in construction mgmt. at SDSU, UCSD and USD.Ed's great joy was sail boat racing. Over the years, Ed owned and raced a variety of boats. He and Frances lived aboard their boat at Silvergate Yacht Club for 18 years. He was active with the Santa Clara Racing Assn., and was a Commodore of SGYC and of S. Cal. Yacht Racing Union.Ed was a 10 year survivor of brain cancer; effectively cancer free at the time of his death.He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Barbara, Beth, and Jim. He leaves behind Frances, his wife of 58 years; children, Alicia Ross, Scott Grimes, and Leslie Grimes; granddaughter, Skye Ross; and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial will be held Feb. 23 at 2:00 p.m. at Silvergate Yacht Club, 2091 Shelter Island Dr. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary