John Evans
Rudd Sr. December 15, 1947 - November 17, 2020
San Diego
John Evans Rudd Sr, aka John Winterhawk, passed away on November 17th, 2020, at the age 72 years old. He had been a football player and life long fan, artist, and an active explorer of his Creek and Cherokee heritage. He was preceded by his mother, Wynema, father, Richard, brother, Warren, nephew, Lee, and great-aunt, Tsianina Redfeather Blackstone. He is survived by his son, John Jr, John Jr's wife, Jill Wind, granddaughter, Liliana, sister, Dora Jean, and several beloved nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, there will be no service. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to a Native American and/or Catholic charity of your choice
