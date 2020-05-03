John F. Schoonhoven, Jr. November 9, 1951 - March 31, 2020 San Diego After moving from New Jersey to San Diego, John "Schooner" joined American Security Mortgage in September 1995 and became a valuable member of their team.John is survived by his three children, Timothy, TJ and Lauren; his sister Doris Ference; and his loving partner Wanda Addison. His parents and brother preceded him in death. Military honors with a memorial service are postponed until after the pandemic. As John was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, please donate to: Wounded Warrior Project.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 3, 2020.