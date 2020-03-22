|
|
John Francis Fischer January 5, 1928 - February 22, Oceanside John Francis Fischer was a devoted husband and a good man to have for a friend. He was a loving father who could fix anything, who taught his children the importance of generosity, persistence, and curiosity. He enjoyed nothing in this world so much as making others laugh.John was born in Augusta, Kansas, to Gertrude Moriarty Fischer and Herman Fischer.He joined the Navy during World War II when he was 17. He served aboard the USS Culebra Island (ARG-7). He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Kansas State University. He married Velda Kuntz Coysh, a widow, in April 1951 and adopted her young daughter, Tonya. They moved to Houston, Texas where he worked for Hughes Tool Company, and where the next three children were born: Jan, Sandra, and John Gregory. The family moved to California in 1960 when John took a job with Smith Tool Company as Chief Metallurgist. They found a home in Garden Grove. In August 1965, Velda died of cancer. In January 1967, he married Antonia Toni' Adamo, and the family moved to Los Alamitos, California. He obtained several patents with Smith. He left as a Vice President, and with Toni, started Progressive Carbide in Cypress, California, in 1980. They sold the company and retired in 1988. In the mid-1980s, the Fischers moved to Oceanside. John worked to make the roads of Morro Hills litter-free and safer. He served as the president of the South Morro Hills Association and on the waste commission for the City of Oceanside. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Velda; his siblings, Marjorie Flynn, Edward Fischer, and Elizabeth Markley; and his grandson, William Pearsley. He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Antonia; his children, Tonya Pearsley, Jan Burke (Timothy), Sandra Cvar, and John Fischer (Veronica); grandchildren, John Pearsley, Jr, Timbrely Pearsley, Steven Cvar, Shaun Cvar, Heather Cvar, Shawna Haggerty (Denny), and Sheldon Fischer; great-grandchildren, Lexy, Liam, Grey, Ethan, Taten, and Dean, and many loving nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the North Coast, the San Diego Humane Society, or Alzheimer's San Diego. https://hospicenorthcoast.orghttps://www.sdhumane.orgor https://www.alzsd.org
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020