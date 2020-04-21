|
John Frank Rendon December 18, 1963 - April 13, 2020 San Diego John Frank Rendon Jr. born December 18, 1963, passed away April 13, 2020. He is survived by his father, John Frank Rendon Sr. and wife, Hilda, mother, Shirlee Williams Hewitt, sister, Diana Denise Rendon, brother, Jason Alan Rendon, and Tina, step-sister, Elizabeth Neuman and husband, Craig, niece, Adriana Rendon, nephew, John Alan Rendon, aunt, Kathy Vincent, and husband Shelby, uncle, Albert Rendon, and wife, Jeanette, aunt, Dolores Lyons, uncle, Randall Willliams, and wife, Peggy, and numerous cousins.Pop will miss you, my son, as will all of your kin and friends. In my heart and memory you will always be alive. Rest in peace. May God take you into his fold.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 21, 2020