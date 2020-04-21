Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Rendon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Frank Rendon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Frank Rendon Obituary
John Frank Rendon December 18, 1963 - April 13, 2020 San Diego John Frank Rendon Jr. born December 18, 1963, passed away April 13, 2020. He is survived by his father, John Frank Rendon Sr. and wife, Hilda, mother, Shirlee Williams Hewitt, sister, Diana Denise Rendon, brother, Jason Alan Rendon, and Tina, step-sister, Elizabeth Neuman and husband, Craig, niece, Adriana Rendon, nephew, John Alan Rendon, aunt, Kathy Vincent, and husband Shelby, uncle, Albert Rendon, and wife, Jeanette, aunt, Dolores Lyons, uncle, Randall Willliams, and wife, Peggy, and numerous cousins.Pop will miss you, my son, as will all of your kin and friends. In my heart and memory you will always be alive. Rest in peace. May God take you into his fold.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -