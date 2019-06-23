John Frost Nettles May 11, 1944 - June 9, 2019 San Diego "Big" John Nettles, member of a famous San Diego sports family, suddenly left us, taking with him his family's love and the friendship from all who knew of John's knowledge and dedication to sports, especially every interscholastic team at St. Augustine High, his alma mater.He was known to many just as "Big," a shortened version of Big Net. Younger brother Tom was Little Net. John was an all-CIF San Diego Section end on the 1961 St. Augustine football team and a member of the gridiron squad at Wichita State University. He spent a couple years in the Army at Fort Ord, California, where he managed the military base golf course. Returning to San Diego, John hired on as a copy boy at The San Diego Union and then joined the newspaper's sports department, becoming Assistant Sports Editor and working in the "Slot", supervising the copy desk. He also covered major golf tournaments and wrote a weekly golf column.John retired after many years at the newspaper and eventually worked at Coronado Golf Course as a marshal, a position John held when he passed.Nettles' father and twin brother played football and baseball at San Diego State. Younger brother Tom was a standout receiver on undefeated Aztec teams of coach Don Coryell along with playing college basketball and competing in track and field and qualifying for the U.S. Open golf tournament. Cousins Graig and Jim Nettles each had long careers in major league baseball.John is survived by his sister, Teresa Meaney; brothers, Tom and Patrick; daughters, Corey Ford and Meagan Nettles; son, John, Jr., and five grandsons, Daniel, Benjamin, Gavin, Dylan, and Graham.There will be a service at the Miramar National Cemetery on July 10, 2019, at 10 a.m., followed by a celebration of Big's life from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Bully's East Restaurant, located at the foot of Texas Street and Camino del Rio South. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary