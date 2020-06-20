Love the great man BIG. Taught me much and will be missed!
Scotty
July 3, 2019
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Nettles family for the loss of John. My husband, Mark and John grew up together at St. Patricks and played sports together at Saints - so much fun and so many memories! Rest in peace John. Our love goes to you.
Love, Jennifer, Scott and Lynne Lapinski
Lapinski Family Lapinski
Friend
June 27, 2019
John was always a pleasure to visit with at family events. He will be missed.
Susan & Chuck Ham
June 25, 2019
I've known Big since the 1950's, I've worked with him an several projects, I've been on sports road trips with him, I've learned from him, and as all that knew him, I will miss him.
Steve Quinn
June 25, 2019
I will miss and always Remember Big and his comment to Lauren Jones. If B is to beautiful, then what is H to? She said Homey Mandy Maloney❤
Mandy Maloney
June 25, 2019
I WILL MISS SEEING JOHN SITTING IN THE 1st ROW AT THE SAINTS GAMES. HE WAS GREAT SPORTSMAN AND WOULD KEEP UPDATED ON THE TEAM / PLAYERS.
MY CONDOLENCES TO THE NETTLES FAMILY AT THIS TIME OF LOSS.
GOD BLESS !
CHUCK DIEPHOLZ '66
June 25, 2019
John was one of the good guys! He was always genuinely friendly, a delight to talk to, quick with a smile and a friend to all. He will be missed. RIP.
Our condolences to the Nettles family, Bobby and Cordelia Mendoza
June 24, 2019
Please accept my condolences on John's passing. My husband, Walt Daniels, always spoke fondly of John and loved talking sports with him. May they both rest in peace.
Marilyn Daniels
June 24, 2019
Marilyn Daniels
June 24, 2019
Please accept my sincere condolences. May prayers strengthen you and memories comfort you. And may you find hope and comfort in God our Father, who loves us, comfort your hearts and "make you firm". (2 Thessalonians 2:16, 17).
June 23, 2019
God bless you! Thank you for all your contributions to our Country. Thank you for being an all around good guy. At Saint Patrick's you motivated me to attend Saints and play sports. I saw you at many Saints Sports Events. I knew that you had a keen desire to promote kids into participating. GO SAINTS!
Jerry Waldron
June 23, 2019
JOHN LA MADRID
June 23, 2019
St. Patrick's School 2nd Grade 1951-52
Peggy "Margaret Carter" Wehe
June 23, 2019
St. Patrick's School 3rd Grade 1925-53
Peggy "Margaret Carter" Wehe
June 23, 2019
St. Patricks School Champion Football Team 1957
Peggy "Margaret Carter" Wehe
June 23, 2019
St. Patricks School 8th Grade 1957-58
Peggy "Margaret Carter" Wehe
June 23, 2019
Kindergarten McKinley School 1949-50
Peggy "Margaret Carter" Wehe
June 23, 2019
Played football with John at City College. Like his Dad and brother was a great athlete. He will be missed. Always made me smile.
tom swapp
June 23, 2019
McKinley School Kindergarten
In those days (1949-50) we walked to school. As my street was about the farthest away and I had to walk by John's street, we would walk together to McKinley School. We were classmates for 8 years at St. Patrick's School and I remember John well.
Peggy Wehe
June 23, 2019
Rest In Peace my good friend, "Big". I worked with John at a local limousine company after we had both retired. We spent a lot of time talking sports at Bully's over the last twenty years.....John always had a few good words and many stories. We all lost a good friend!
John Kline
June 23, 2019
God bless you. I always looked forward to seeing you at Saints basketball. RIP
Dennis Dunne
