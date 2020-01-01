|
John George Ronis September 25, 1922 - December 22, 2019 San Diego John George Ronis, a member of that dwindling group of individuals immortalized by Tom Brokaw as the "Greatest Generation," passed away from natural causes at 97 on December 22, 2019. John was the son of Greek immigrant parents: George and Georgia Ronis (previously Roniotis). He was born on September 25, 1922, at the family home on Dale Street in San Diego. His father came to San Diego at age 15 in 1904 at the urging of an uncle who had established roots here years earlier. Family lore was that the uncle was a gambler who had done quite well in San Diego who also passed the passion on to his soon to be born nephews. After immigrating, George went to eventually save enough money to purchase a horse-drawn cart from which he sold produce.In 1911, George returned to the family village, Kakouri, in southern Greece, lured there by the marriage that had been arranged by his family. As village and family politics would have it, the tug of another family resulted in his meeting and marrying the daughter of the village priest. The village priest in the early 1900's in Greece was the equivalent of the town mayor, and George's marriage, in the eyes of the villagers, was a decided act of upward mobility. George and his bride, Georgia (17), arrived at Ellis Island in January of 1911 and made their way to San Diego by train. Georgia became the first Greek woman to reside in San Diego. Over the years, she often spoke to her grandchildren of how, most nights after her arrival, she cooked for her husband and multiple homesick men yearning for the Greek food of their homeland.Like so many of the immigrants of that and subsequent eras, George and Georgia were successful and ultimately acquired a number of food markets in the San Diego area. In November of 1911, the first Greek child born in San Diego, Elizabeth (Bessie), arrived, followed by James in 1912. John Ronis, the youngest, was born in 1922 and became the object of great affection of his parents and doting older sister and brother. He attended McKinley Elementary School, Roosevelt Junior High, and graduated from San Diego High in June of 1941. During his school years, he joined his father and siblings in working in the family markets after school and on weekends. The graduating classes of 1941 had endured the depression and were then confronted with the next calamity facing the country, the nation's entry into World War II. He enlisted in the US Army in February 1942 but not before marrying his junior high and high school sweetheart, Georgia, the month before, a union that lasted for 72 years until her to her death 5 years ago. He always liked to brag that he was a "regular army" when asked about his military service. After enlistment in the Army and following boot camp, he was stationed in the Aleutian Islands for 33 months. He and the troops, save for the officers, lived the entire time in tents in normally sub-freezing conditions. He always told his children when they were young that it wasn't so bad because there was a beautiful woman behind every tree. The problem was, he would add after an angry look from his wife, that there were no trees. One of the few pleasures of the duty was that there was a small town near where the troops were stationed, which had one bar. Ironically enough, the bar was owned by a Greek-speaking immigrant and, since John also spoke Greek, the owner took a shine to him, and he was able to keep himself and troops supplied with alcohol upon demand.After the war and following his discharge, he returned to San Diego and went back to work at the family market. One night in 1950, he was closing up the store when he was held up at knife point. It was a frightening experience for him, and at home the next morning, he saw a small add in the local newspaper for Balboa Law School (predecessor to California Western School of Law). The school was reaching out to veterans, announcing they were seeking applications and informing them of the availability of GI funding. That ad, following the preceding evening robbery, caused him to enroll in school. He graduated and was admitted to the State Bar in 1953. Unfortunately, his father passed away before he had been informed of his success on the Bar exam, and John was always sad that his immigrant father never got to know his son had become an attorney. In fact, John was the first Greek lawyer in San Diego and became a mentor to many other Greek attorneys who followed. He always loved the profession and worked every day until December 13 when, after having driven himself to work, he took ill and passed on December 22.He had a long and wonderful life enjoying full cognition to the end. He leaves behind his three children, sons George (wife Sandi) and Jan (wife Gretchen) and daughter Julie (husband Joe). Also surviving him are grandchildren Lori, Johnny, Jann-Michael, Jason, Marisa, Esmeralda, Georgia, and Paloma as well as 2 great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces.The family would like to thank the wonderful second-floor staff at Sharp Hospital Coronado for their heroic efforts to save his life and their great care and compassion when those efforts failed.Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10:30 am at Saint Spyridon Church in San Diego. It can't go unmentioned that this is the same church of which his parents were founding members in the early 1900s and in which John, brother Jimmy, sister Bessie, and his children and grandchildren were baptized.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 1, 2020