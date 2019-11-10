|
John H. Robbins March 20, 1938 - September 7, 2019 Encinitas This beloved, gentle man left to be with the Lord following complications from lung cancer. Born in Ann Arbor, MI, and raised in South Bend, IN, John moved west to pursue a career in social services. He worked 25 years for San Diego County, dedicating his life to advocacy for children, refugees, and the disadvantaged. In his 81 years John touched thousands of lives, as an athlete and artist, and later directing the Polinsky Children's Center and mentoring prison inmates. John was a faithful husband to Carmen, his wife of 42 years, and devoted father to Ryan (Seattle, WA) and Tracy (Conway, AR). He was preceded in death by parents Lydia Edmonds and Henry Robbins, and siblings Robert Williams, Cecil James and Margaret Wright. He is survived by LaMarr Robbins, Audrey Hunt, Cindy Robbins, and many nieces and nephews. A community celebration of John's life will be held at 11:30am on March 21, 2020 at Solana Beach Presbyterian Church. John 15:12.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019