John Steven' Hartwell July 18, 1938 - October 19, 2019 SAN DIEGO John "Steven" Hartwell was born in Huntington Park, California, on July 18, 1938 and died at his home in San Diego on October 19, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Following his graduation from USC law school, Steven went into the Peace Corps, where he served in both Kenya and Colombia. After returning to the US, he became a legal aid attorney in San Diego, California, before finding his true passion as a professor. He taught at California Western School of Law until he found a home with the University of San Diego in 1980, where he taught for twenty-eight years. Steven is survived by his wife, Sherry, his daughters, Laura and Elena, two grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. In Steven's honor, the family encourages donations to Parkinson's research or the Sierra Club.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 3, 2019