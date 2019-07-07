Home

John Howard Chidester December 16, 1945 - April 7, 2019 BORREGO SPRING John passed away peacefully in his sleep, at home with his wife, Susan by his side. John was 73 years old.John was a graduate of Escondido High School, class of 63. Shortly after, he became a carpenter in construction. He was a hard and meticulous worker for 40 years.In 2006, John had a massive stroke and survived his last 13 years at home with Susan taking care of him. They both decided that a nursing home was not an option. He was so glad to be in his own home instead.John was predeceased by his mother, Alice Chidester and his oldest sister, Joan. He is survived by his wife, Susan of 38 years and his sister, Becky Andersen of La Paz, Mexico; sister, Susie Cassidy (George) of San Marcos; and sister, Janet Hoffman (Chuck) of Ann Arbor, Michigan; two nieces and three nephews.John was a kind man with a huge heart, and would do anything to help anyone. He will be deeply missed.Services will be private with the immediate family at Oakhill Memorial Park in Escondido.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 7, 2019
