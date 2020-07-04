I remember John very well.

I was friends with his younger sister from high school. I remember a time when he took us to the Del Mar Fair back in our high school days. He had a red Chevy car, I think it was a convertible.

I remember what a great time we had.

Also, after I got married he was in our circle of friends for quite sometime. I always remember he had a great sense of humor and always made us laugh.

So glad for the past memories we all shared with John.

Sad to hear of your passing my friend.

Pest in Peace.