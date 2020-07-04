1/1
John Howard Chidester
1945 - 2019
In memory of John Howard Chidester.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
July 12, 2019
Rest in Peace dear brother. You suffered way too long. You are now free of all pain and suffering and are whole again. XOXO
July 11, 2019
I remember John very well.
I was friends with his younger sister from high school. I remember a time when he took us to the Del Mar Fair back in our high school days. He had a red Chevy car, I think it was a convertible.
I remember what a great time we had.
Also, after I got married he was in our circle of friends for quite sometime. I always remember he had a great sense of humor and always made us laugh.
So glad for the past memories we all shared with John.
Sad to hear of your passing my friend.
Pest in Peace.
