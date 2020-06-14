John Isbell October 7, 1932 - May 6, 2020 El Cajon John "Izzy" Isbell passed away on May 6, 2020. He was born in Arp, Texas, on October 7, 1932 to John R. Isbell and Gladys (Mae) Chilcoat Isbell. The family moved to the Point Loma Heights area of San Diego when John was 10 years old, where he attended Ocean Beach Elementary School, Dana Jr. High and Point Loma High School graduating in 1951. During a joint meeting of the PLHS QWIIGS and the LJHS Gabows, John met the love of his life, his wife of 67 years, Mona (Wright) Isbell who was attending La Jolla High School, also the class of 1951. Upon graduation, John enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served four years. After his time in the Air Force, John went to work at Pacific Bell where he would spend 29 years, retiring at 52 years old. He and Mona spent the next 35 years enjoying life, taking cruises, traveling in their motorhome and abroad and spending lots of time with family and friends. Just three years ago at age 85, John and Mona did a cross-country motorhome trip with their two oldest kids and their spouses, traveling over 9,000 miles. He was still driving a 34ft motorhome up until his passing.Some of John's many diverse loves and activities over the years included his dog Barney, playing poker, Life Member of the El Cajon Elks Lodge and surfing in his younger days. He was also an avid Charger fan, holding season tickets for over 20 years, starting in Balboa Stadium. John stayed active socially up until his passing, keeping up with his high school friends and former co-workers, meeting for lunch every month.John is survived by his wife Mona, sister Wanda McKowen, three children, John Jr. (Lynda) Susan (Dean) Vargo and Tim (Shannon), ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his younger brother and "partner-in-crime" David Isbell in January 2020. The family takes comfort in thinking about the brothers together again, raising Cain and kicking up heavenly dust! John was always there to lend a helping hand to family and friends. He lived a full and happy life and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



