John J. BowmanOctober 2, 1926 - June 26, 2020La MesaBorn October 2, 1926 in San Diego. Attended numerous local schools; graduated from the University of San Diego, College for Men in 1960 with a degree in English; received a master's degree in 1974. He served in the United States Army Air Force in the waning days of WWII. A high school teacher for 40 years, he taught English and History, as well as coaching football, cross-country, baseball, and track and field; he also directed numerous high school plays at St. Augustine and Ramona high schools. He was an avid fly fisherman and bird hunter. But perhaps the one educational achievement he valued above all others lay in his having taught thousands of youngsters the joy and learning provided in the reading of good books. He was an active member of the American Legion and Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his spouse, Marion; children: daughters Bernadette; Molly (Styles); Eileen (Sylwestrazk); and son Conway, his wife Michelle (Woo) and grandsons, Max and Jackson.A man of faith, kindness and integrity, Dad embraced every day of his wonderful life. He lived joyfully and loved deeply. We are so proud of Dad's inspiring legacy of love and learning. May his light continue burning brightly in the hearts of the countless people whose lives he touched.A celebration of Dad's life will be announced once restrictions on community gatherings are lifted.As Dad's 94th birthday draws near, our family invites friends and loved ones to read Richard Louv's poignant tribute, "Reflections of J.B." and fill Dad's guestbook with timeless stories and photos of his inspiring life's journey.https://memorials.eastcountymortuary.com/john-bowman/4269748/obituary.php