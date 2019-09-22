|
John J. Burke III San Diego John J Burke III, age 72, passed away on May 4th, 2019, after a short battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. A longtime resident of San Diego, John graduated from the University of Notre Dame, Magna Cum Laude in 1969. He obtained a Masters of Business Administration from USIU and a Law degree from the University of Illinois. John was in the Naval ROTC program at Notre Dame and, after serving his tour, moved to San Diego in the mid-'70s and began his career as the in-house counsel for Campbell Industry. He later served as in-house counsel with Big Bear Foods and Hughes Aircraft. John eventually switched careers to insurance, specializing in Marine insurance with Marsh and McClennan, Wells Fargo and USI. John was a Viet Nam War veteran and career naval reservist, retiring as a Captain. He was a member of the VFW of Southwest Michigan.John was a member of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick-San Diego Chapter as well as a loyal supporter of Notre Dame, SDSU and the University of San Diego Athletic programs. He was a past president of the Notre Dame Club of San Diego and a member of the Notre Dame National Alumni Board of Directors. John's love of nature had him taking daily walks in Rose Canyon and supporting the National Parks Foundation, the National Audubon Society, and many other nature organizations. He spent many summer weeks kayaking at his beloved Lake house in Michigan and spent his fall weekends following the Notre Dame football team at both home and road games.John is survived by his 7 siblings, James F. (Sheila), Margaret Dreznes (Michael), Sheila McDonnell (Kenneth), Suzanne, William, Marie, and Michael. Burial was in Chicago on May 9th.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019