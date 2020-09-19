1/1
John J. Burke III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of John J. Burke III.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 30, 2019
John was my roommate at Notre Dame in 1969 while we were both NROTC midshipman. He was Alpha company commander in 1969 and I followed as the Alpha company commander the following year. I was active duty in the Navy for 26 years with one year in the same Naval Reserve unit in San Diego with John in 1975-1976 when we re-connected for the rest of our years together in San Diego.We shared the same love for our Alma Mater and frequently attended games together at ND and the west coast games. There were so many times we ran into each other at the games, even away games like Navy-ND at JAX. WE sat together at the 50 yard line third row in Arizona for the last National Championship ND won. How John got those tickets is still a mystery to me... You were a legend in San Diego and South Bend my dear roomie...I will miss you till we meet again at the ultimate Hall of Champions, John.. John Pedrotty '70 ND, Coronado.
September 29, 2019
John & I were members of the same Naval Reserve unit for several years in the 1980's. A true friend, dedicated Reservist, & ardent Fighting Irish fan. RIP John.
Stan Kolassa
September 29, 2019
John & I were members of the same Naval Reserve unit for several years in the 1980's. A good friend, dedicated Reservist & ardent Fighting Irish fan. RIP John.
September 23, 2019
we were shipmates many years ago on the Claude V Ricketts
John was an unforgettable character whose love for Notre Dame was unsurpassed
will miss you shipmate, God Bless and RIP
Cornelius O'Leary
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved