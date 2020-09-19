John was my roommate at Notre Dame in 1969 while we were both NROTC midshipman. He was Alpha company commander in 1969 and I followed as the Alpha company commander the following year. I was active duty in the Navy for 26 years with one year in the same Naval Reserve unit in San Diego with John in 1975-1976 when we re-connected for the rest of our years together in San Diego.We shared the same love for our Alma Mater and frequently attended games together at ND and the west coast games. There were so many times we ran into each other at the games, even away games like Navy-ND at JAX. WE sat together at the 50 yard line third row in Arizona for the last National Championship ND won. How John got those tickets is still a mystery to me... You were a legend in San Diego and South Bend my dear roomie...I will miss you till we meet again at the ultimate Hall of Champions, John.. John Pedrotty '70 ND, Coronado.