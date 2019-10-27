|
John J. Crippen August 24, 1927 - October 20, 2019 La Mesa John J. Crippen, age 92, died peacefully at home on October 20, 2019 with his family at his side. John was born on August 24, 1927 to Ida Belle Crippen and John Wesley Crippen in Hockerville, Oklahoma, a lead and zinc mining town, now considered a ghost town. The family moved to Kansas and when John turned 16, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve during WW II. When his age was discovered, he was discharged. He returned home for his father's funeral in Marionville, MO. It was then that he met the love of his life, Mary Jane Sullivan in Aurora, MO.Mary Jane and John were married on December 5, 1944 then John got drafted back into the Navy and got stationed at Fort Rosecrans and they moved to San Diego, CA in 1945. He was assigned to the USS Fletcher DD445. After his time in the Navy, John worked at Rohr Aircraft and General Dynamics before becoming an operator for San Diego Transit. He retired from the transit company after 36 years. John loved bowling, golf, and played senior baseball in La Mesa. Most of all he loved hunting and fishing with his son, Darryl and grandsons Jay and Ty Crippen. John and Mary spent many happy years traveling in their motor home around the United States and spent months at a time at Black Meadow Landing and Lake Havasu.John and Mary would have celebrated 75 years of marriage on December 5 this year. Leaving a legacy of true love and devotion for their family to witness. John was preceded in death by both his sons, Darryl and Randy Crippen. He is survived by wife, Mary, daughter Cheryl Crippen-Kevane (Robert) Darryl's loving wife, Debe; and Randy's daughter, Erica Crippen and 9 other grandchildren: Christine LaMarca; Marci Dublin; Jennifer Thompson; Karly Lobbin; Bobbi Salazar; Jackie Moriarty; Jay Crippen; Ty Crippen and Jaime Crippen. John also leaves 23 great-grandchildren whom he referred to as his Angels. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews as well.John never met a stranger and was a friend to all. And was loved by all who knew him.The Holy Rosary and Viewing will take place at Greenwood Memorial Park/Salli Lynn Chapel on Sunday, November 3, 2019 3-5:00 PM. Funeral Services are on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00AM at Saint Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 7710 El Cajon Blvd., La Mesa, CA 91942.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019