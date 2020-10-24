1/1
John J. Crippen
1927 - 2019
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of John J. Crippen.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Greenwood Memorial Park/Salli Lynn Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Saint Martin of Tours Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Memorial Park
4300 Imperial Ave
San Diego, CA 92113
619-450-1479
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 27, 2019
John was my all time favorite Uncle. We all called him Uncle Junior. I still do. I spent a lot of my summers with him and my beautiful Aunt Mary. They always greeted everyone with open arms.
He was so much fun and I always remember him chasing us around with his cigar kisses and we would always run back for more, giggling and laughing. Every time I smell a cigar it reminds me of my Uncle Junior.
He loved his family so much and instilled so much love and values in his family and children who grew up to be amazing people themselves.
The world will be a sadder place with out this wonderful Man.
I will love you forever Uncle Junior and I know you're at peace with the other angels.
Lynda Sue
October 27, 2019
Jim Friedlan
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved