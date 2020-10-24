John was my all time favorite Uncle. We all called him Uncle Junior. I still do. I spent a lot of my summers with him and my beautiful Aunt Mary. They always greeted everyone with open arms.

He was so much fun and I always remember him chasing us around with his cigar kisses and we would always run back for more, giggling and laughing. Every time I smell a cigar it reminds me of my Uncle Junior.

He loved his family so much and instilled so much love and values in his family and children who grew up to be amazing people themselves.

The world will be a sadder place with out this wonderful Man.

I will love you forever Uncle Junior and I know you're at peace with the other angels.

Lynda Sue