John J Dapolito, Jr., MD

August 21, 1927 - August 23, 2020

La Mes

Johm J. Dapolito was born in Clyde, New York. He graduated from Albany Medical College in 1953. In 1955, he entered the US Air Force, where he served two years in Tucson, AZ. In 1958, he and his wife Jane moved to California, where he joined the La Mesa Medical Group. John is survived by his niece, Deborah White of Alpine, CA, great nephew William Bungardner, Jr of Carson City, NV, and great niece Jennifer Reeves of Murietta, CA. A private family funeral was held September 9, 2020. John was buried at El Camino Memorial in Sorrento Valley.



