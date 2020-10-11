John James Limneos

October 17, 1921 - September 25, 2020

San Diego

John was born in Sacramento to Greek immigrant parents, grew up in Los Angeles, and spent the majority of his adult life in San Diego. A natural athlete, John played tennis in high school and continued to play the sport as a hobby after graduating. In college, John played football for both Colorado College and Notre Dame.John was fluent in Greek and volunteered as an interpreter for the United States Navy during WWII and served in Japan after the war ended. Following his service, he returned to school and graduated from USC with a degree in Public Administration. While at USC John met the love of his life, Catherine Stamatopoulos, who was in graduate school at UCLA. They were married in 1949 and had two daughters.He settled his family in the Del Cerro neighborhood in San Diego. He worked as a purchasing agent for the aerospace industry and the city school district.Later in life, John purchased Madra Liquor and Deli. There he cultivated a strong following of neighbors who gathered to enjoy the famous "Madra Special" sandwich and conversation.John enjoyed working on home improvement projects and was especially proud of his garden. In his retirement, he cultivated a passion for art, particularly watercolor painting, and pencil drawings. He was a true people person and was devoted to this family. John is survived by his wife of 71 years Catherine, daughters Pam and Jan, granddaughter Danielle and sister, Helen Boltinghouse.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store