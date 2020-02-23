|
|
John Joseph Jack' Barrett October 5, 1936 - November 15, 2019 San Diego John Joseph Barrett Jack', 83, died November 15, 2019. Jack was raised in Manchester, Connecticut. Following graduation, he joined the Connecticut National Guard, where he served until 1965, achieving the rank of First Lieutenant. That same year, he began his career in the elevator industry. He later started his own business, "Elevator One." He was a proud lifelong member of the International Elevators Constructor Union, Local 91.Jack and Sheila moved to San Diego, and Jack became a dedicated member of the Seven Oaks Woodcrafters Club. He also used his talents as a ham radio operator to help with the Rancho Bernardo Emergency Radio Service. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sheila Sullivan Barrett; his daughter, Mary-Ellen Evans (Colin); his grandson, Wyatt Evans; his sisters, Eileen Sweetie' Hawley and Deborah Salewski, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, and cousins. A celebration of the life of Jack will be held at the Hamburger Factory, 14122 Midland Road, Poway, CA, on March 7, 2020, from 2-4 pm.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020