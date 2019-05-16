John Joseph Ciccarelli March 19, 1943 - May 9, 2019 LA JOLLA Retired United States Army Chief Warrant Officer John Joseph Ciccarelli, resident of La Jolla, CA, formerly of Cambridge, MA, passed away at home as the sun set over the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, May 9, at the age of 76. He was born on March 19, 1943 to Frances "Bubbles" Malone and Francis "Frankie" Ciccarelli. At just 17 years of age, he joined the US Army, initially serving at North Point, outside of Kirchheimbolanden, Germany, where he met his wife Hannelore, their first date over schnitzel and pommes frites at the Bahnhof Gaststtte restaurant. It wasn't long before they were married, a marriage lasting 58 years overcoming the prediction of one family member that they'd "give it a year." He served in combat in Vietnam, including in the '69 Tet Offensive, earning several medals and honors for his heroic service, including the Army Commendation Medal. He later served in Korea, before returning with his family to Germany, retiring from active duty in 1982. He served as a US Department of the Army civilian from 1983 to 1991. His final assignment was the chemical weapons facility in Berea, Kentucky, which brought him back to the United States in 1988. After retiring in 1991, he and his wife moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida, before moving to San Diego, California, in 2008, to live with their daughter Michelle and her husband William Lerach. A "man's man," he was very skillful with wood-working or anything mechanical. In the military, he had worked as a mechanic and later, in munitions supply, and loved working on cars. He also enjoyed gardening and cooking. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 58 years, Hannelore Ciccarelli, sister Ann Marie Hill and brothers Robert and Edward Ciccarelli, and children Petra Espinosa, John Ciccarelli, Hannah Ciccarelli, and Michelle Ciccarelli Lerach; grandchildren Maria Espinosa-Spencer, Alex Espinosa, Hannah Espinosa, Jessica Ciccarelli, Jackie Ciccarelli, John Ciccarelli, Tyler Anderson, Sarah Ciccarelli, and Desiree Ciccarelli; and great-grandchildren Sam Docherty, Elena Espinosa, Aidden Rappold, Sophie Espinosa, and Gabriel Spencer. A Memorial Mass will be held in his honor on Thursday, May 16th at 11 a.m. at the Immaculata Catholic Church at the University of San Diego, 5998 Alcal Park, San Diego, CA 92111. There will be no funeral, as his final act of service was to donate his body to medical research at U.C. San Diego. There will be a military honors service at Miramar National Cemetery, Friday, June 14, 2019 at 9:30am. Donations in memoriam may be made to dav.org/donate. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 16, 2019