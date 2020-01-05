|
Rev. John K. Sorensen February 2, 1931 - November 27, 2019 Southern Pines, NC Rev. John K. Sorensen, 88, passed away on November 27, 2019 following a short illness. Rev. Sorensen founded Christ the King Lutheran Church in Fletcher Hills in 1960; he served there until retirement in1992. Sorensen was co-founder, Advisory Chaplain and Board Member of the Home of Guiding Hands a full care facility serving those with developmental disabilities. He was active for years in Value Village Thrift Stores and San Diego County ARC. Sorensen was a strong supporter of and clergy representative at North County's Interfaith Community Services. Sorensen served as Chaplain in the San Diego and El Cajon Police Departments. In 1994, Sheriff Kolender charged Sorensen with establishing a volunteer program for the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Today, chaplains serve each of the 20 stations as well as the courts and detention facilities. The Chaplaincy Program was one of Sorensen's proudest achievements. Rev. Sorensen is remembered for the hundreds of weddings and funerals he performed for those who did not have a family church. He was retained as Chaplain at Greenwood Memorial Park & Mortuary for many years.John and his wife of 44 years, Marjorie, lived in North County San Diego. They enjoyed travelling much of the world. In 2018, they moved to North Carolina to be closer to their children and family members. Rev. Sorensen is survived by his wife; daughter Janine E. Labak and husband Stanley; son John Wm. Sorensen and wife Alison; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Jil. Memorial Service at 1:00 pm. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 16275 Pomerado Road, Poway, CA 92064. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made through: Home of Guiding Hands, El Cajon (www.GuidingHands.org) or Interfaith Community Services, Escondido (www.InterfaithServices.org).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020