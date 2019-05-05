Home

John Lee Walters April 30, 2019 Oceanside John Lee Walters passed away in his home on April 30th, 2019. He was born in Winterpark, FL in 1948, and served honorably in the US Air Force.John, and his wife Margi, created a loving home and family in Oceanside, CA. He adored his family, God, golf, fly-fishing, baseball, being silly, serving others, and land surveying. John is survived by his loving wife, Margi; son, Ian; daughter, Jessi; daughter-in-law, Bethany, and his two granddaughters, Holland and Liv. Services are being held at North Coast Church in Vista, at 10:00am on Thursday, May 9th, 2019.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 5, 2019
