Our hearts are broken for you Margi, Ian and Jessie,your grandchildren and families. We are praying for you all! John will be missed by us all. We were Blessed to have known him and have so many great memories of the time we shared. He will always live in our hearts.❤
Bonnie Bligh
Friend
I am so sorry to learn of John's passing. Our prayers are with you at this time of sorrow
Bill TEAS
Friend
Dear Margie, Ian and Jessie: Our hearts and prayers go out to you at this time. We're here for you.
Steve & Linda
