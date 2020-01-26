|
John Lewis Chapman December 24, 1931 - January 13, 2020 Oceanside John Lewis Chapman, 88, passed away on January 13, 2020, at his home in Oceanside. He was born in Boonville, Indiana, and served on the USS Henrico during the Korean War. After the war, he graduated college and ultimately became a licensed professional Tool Engineer before retiring in 1995. He married his wife Joyce on August 31, 1952. They moved to California in 1962 and were married for 60 years. Joyce preceded him to Heaven in 2013. John was past master of the Oceanside-San Dieguito Masonic Lodge, a member of the Scottish Rite, and past president of Anza Grotto. He is survived by two sons: Brent Chapman (wife Donna) of Rancho Cucamonga and Greg Chapman (wife Laura) of Centralia, Washington; three grandchildren, Joshua Chapman (wife Alice), Amanda Jarvis (husband Geoffrey), and Mark Chapman (wife Robyn); and four great-grandchildren, Nolan Jarvis, Julia Jarvis, Elijah Chapman, and Bryce Chapman. A genuinely good man, John was an inspiration to all who knew him and greatly loved by his family.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020