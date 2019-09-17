|
John Linwood Lawson December 7, 1951 - September 13, 2019 Escondido John Linwood Lawson, 67, went to be with the Lord Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Palomar Medical Center. He was born December 07, 1951 in Brawley, California, to Bill and Doloris Lawson. He graduated from Orange Glen High School in 1971 where he spent his time on the football and wrestling team. Through a mutual friend he met and married the love of his life, Sandra Lawson, on July 07, 1984. John had recently retired after 46 years from the San Diego Gas and Electric Company (Union 465). As a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, he was the life of the party making friends wherever he went. There wasn't a person for miles that wasn't affected by his smile and boisterous laugh. With a side-splitting sense of humor unmatched by most, his wildly entertaining stories were always sure to have everyone around him hanging on every word. He lived a rich life, full of adventure, team roping, water skiing, hunting, fishing, camping, and coaching baseball and soccer for his kids. He was a ray of sunshine on the cloudiest of days. He knew the true meaning of happiness, and that was family. The moment you walked in the door, you could expect to see him sitting in his recliner waiting for you to come over and let him give you a big bear hug. He created deep meaningful bonds with those lucky enough to have known him. John's memory will be cherished and kept alive by his wife Sandra, daughters Jenny Lawson, Jenell Lawson, and Shyanne Lawson, sons Shawn Lawson and Trevor Lawson, four grandchildren Haleigh, Symphony, Anthony and Hannah, stepmother Madelon Lawson, sister Sarah Lawson, Aunts Sue Gound and Sue Marini, Uncle Joe Marini, along with many nieces, nephews and close friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter Megan Marie Lawson, father Bill Lawson, mother Doloris Dunn, brother David Lawson, sister Terri Similari, grandparents Virginia & Floyd Lawson, and Harold & Dorothy Marini, and Uncle & friend Bob Gound. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life ceremony Thursday, September 19 anytime from 2-6pm (please contact Sandra for an address).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019