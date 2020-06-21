John Louis Groff March 3, 2020 San Diego John Groff, 95, of San Diego, died March 3rd. John was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on a Marine Corps base.In Haiti, John grew up in the shadows of an incredible group of Marines including his father John Groff, Dan Daly, Smedly Butler, and Chesty Puller. His first boat ride was through a hurricane when his family was transferred from Haiti back to the United States, where he danced the jig for pennies to entertain other passengers.As a youth he lived in both Quantico, Virginia, and Washington, DC, before his family relocated to Point Loma San Diego in 1937. He attended Point Loma High School, where he played football and became a master in the art of ditching class, engaging in endless adventures in and around the ocean and beaches of San Diego. He did yard work for Kate Sessions, hung around the Bottom Scratchers Jack Prodonovich and Bill Batzloff, spent time in the Kettenburg Boat Works with his buddy Paul Kettenburg. His childhood memories were like a "who's who" of San Diego history!He served in the Marine Corps during World War II and was involved in the Battle of Okinawa and the occupation of Tokyo. First in his family to attend college, he graduated from the University of California with a master's degree in Civil Engineering from the School of Engineering while also playing football and boxing in the heavy-weight class. John worked as a civil engineer for the City of San Diego, where he was involved in the design and construction of the San Diego County Administration Building, the Mission Bay bridges, and North Harbor Drive bridge.John was an incredible force of life. His stories and his accomplishments are a roadmap for experiencing life to its fullest. He never missed an opportunity for adventure and instilled in his family and friends this same desire to seek, discover, and learn. He could be your biggest competition and your most ardent supporter at the same time. He was tougher than nails and truly embodied the commitment to never give up, never give in, and NEVER do less than your absolute best.John is survived by his sister, Mikki Hansen of Kenmore Washington; sons, John Groff Jr. and Brian Groff of San Diego; daughters Cathy Haines of El Cajon and Tenaya Becker of Vista, and grandchildren Allison Smith, Stacey Sills, Hazel Groff and Henry Groff; great-grandchildren Connor and Remi Smith, and Cary Sills. A celebration of life is planned to be held at Paradise Point Resort, San Diego, when social distancing restrictions have been eased. In lieu of flowers, please send memories and stories of John to briancgroff@gmail.com



