John Louis Schuck February 1, 1933 - March 8, 2019 San Diego John Louis Schuck was born February 1, 1933 to Edward and Dorothy LaVoie Schuck and slipped into eternal peace to join his wife Linda on March 8, 2019. Due to the death of his mother in 1937, he and his younger brother Frederick were adopted by their Aunt Clara and Uncle Fred, gaining a sister Catherine Schuck Brown. His family consisted of five brothers, Edward, William, Robert, John, Fred, and one stepbrother, Ray Friestead. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1950. John was married to Elaine Springer from October 1955 until August 1984, when they divorced. They had seven children. Susan, Kevin, Sandra, and Timothy are still living. Laurel, Cynthia, and David preceded him in death. John is survived by his brother Fred Schuck, four children, ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous other family and friends. He joined the Navy in 1952, and served twenty one years, including two tours in Vietnam aboard the Bon Homme Richard. He retired with the rate of ATCS. In civilian life he worked for Lockheed Aircraft, modifying A-4 Skyhawks for the Singaporean government. He entered civil service with South Pacific Fleet in San Diego, specializing in aviation electronics on ships which included the Midway; retiring in 1995. His retirement activities included golfing, pinochle and cribbage games, and dancing at the Navy Fleet and Elk Lodge 186. In January 1988 he married Linda Keen and they lived happily until her death in 2009. Interment with military honors will be at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery at 11:30 AM. If attending please gather between 11:00 and 11:15 am in front of the administration building at 1800 Cabrillo Memorial Dr., San Diego, CA 92101. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to DAV or the . Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2019