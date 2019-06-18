|
|
John M. Johnny' Picco December 30, 1916 - June 12, 2019 Lakeside John Picco passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at age 102. Born in San Diego, CA, in 1916, he and his late wife, Betty, resided in Kensington in the 40s and 50s, built a house in Lemon Grove in the 60s and then moved to Lakeside in the 70s. Johnny worked in his brother's gas station, then moved into retail grocery and managed several liquor departments for De Falcos, and Vons. For his 100th birthday, Johnny jumped out of an airplane along with his grandchildren and friends. Johnny is survived by his son, Ron, and daughter-in-law, Patty, his grandchildren, Mike (& Amy) and Angela (& DJ), and great-grandchildren, Nathan, Jack, and Finn. Services will be held at the Greenwood Mortuary, Garden Chapel, 4300 Imperial Ave., San Diego, CA, on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 2 PM.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 18, 2019