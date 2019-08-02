|
John Mark Scheifers August 22, 1957 - July 15, 2019 Wilhoit, Az John was restoring a vintage Mustang at his Wilhoit, Arizona residence when he passed suddenly. He was born in Houston, Texas to Robert and Beulah Scheifers and is survived by sisters, Rona, Carmen, and Sallie and many other loved ones. He was predeceased by his parents, sister, Twyla, and nephew, Jordon.From the 1990s until late 2018 John established his appliance repair business in San Diego. He was semi-retired and overseeing the business from the Wilhoit, Arizona property he was developing as his retirement residence. John loved his big blue Harley, delighted in rock crawling his Landcruiser, and racing his off road Razor over sand dunes. Self taught, he played a good guitar and sang well too.He was a thoughtful, terrific brother who loved his family and called at least once a week to tell them. He was respected for his fairness and the sense of right and wrong and honesty he lived by, was a friend to all who knew him, enjoyed for his smile and positive outlook, and appreciated for his big heart and frequent help to others. We will miss him greatly.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 2, 2019