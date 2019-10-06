|
|
John Michael Mike' Pepio November 3, 1942 - September 18, 2019 Oceanside John Michael Mike' Pepio, 76, of Oceanside, CA, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019, in Oceanside, CA, after a valiant battle with a rare neurological illness.Mike was born in Chicago, IL, on November 3, 1942, son of the late John A. and Dorothy Pepio (ne Lowe). Mike was a graduate of Notre Dame High School for Boys and went on to graduate with Honors from Ripon College in 1964 with degrees in mathematics and physics. After graduation, he worked for the US Government Department of Commerce & Bureau of Standards, 3M, Litton Industries, and Ampex Corporation on many cutting edge aerospace and electronic engineering advancements. Mike displayed an incredible aptitude for solving problems and designing solutions that led him to pursue studies at the University of Colorado, where he obtained an MBA in 1983. He then went on to play an instrumental role leading manufacturing programs at TRW, ITT Corporation, Hamilton Standard, United Technologies Corporation, and ultimately Bose Corporation, from which he retired in 2006.Mike actively sought new challenges and lived in 7 states and traveled to numerous countries throughout his personal and professional life. He was a lifelong baseball fan - particularly of the Chicago Cubs, but grew to love the Boston Red Sox after years of routing for them side-by-side his wife, Catherine. Mike was a voracious reader, and it was common for him to consume an entire stack of hardcover novels in less than a week with time to spare. He learned much from his father, an adept wood craftsman, and Mike leaves behind a legacy of many beautiful testaments to his fine craftsmanship. He was also an avid classic and modern car enthusiast and notably a model railroad guru - he designed and constructed countless elaborate layouts during his 6 decades in the hobby. Finally, Mike held a particular fondness for the Colorado Rocky Mountains - he loved the majesty of the mountains and found immense happiness and freedom camping in the Colorado Rockies with his family. However, above all, Mike truly loved his family, and he will be missed dearly every day.He is survived by his sweetheart and wife, of 51 years, Catherine Pepio (ne Hofsetz); his children, Anthony (Rita) Pepio, Timothy Pepio, and Christine (Mark) Emma; his grandson, Santino Emma; his sister, Nancy Pepio and his niece, Kemma Earlix, as well as many relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Kate Earlix.The family is especially grateful to Dr. Robin Robertson at Scripps Clinic, the care provided by the Elizabeth Hospice San Diego team, and the entire staff at Brookdale Oceanside who helped make Mike's final months serene and comfortable.A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, on Monday, October 7th, at Eternal Hills Memorial Park, 1999 El Camino Real, Oceanside, CA 92056. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of John M. Pepio to the Foundation for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), CBD, and related brain diseases at curepsp.org or mailed to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019