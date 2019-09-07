|
John Odell Todd Jr. September 7, 1928 - August 26, 2019 LA JOLLA John Odell Todd, Jr. passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019, at the age of 90. He grew up in Wayzata, Minnesota and soon moved to Evanston, Illinois. He graduated from Lake Forest Academy in 1946. After graduation, he went onto and was in the first class at Amherst College after World War II ended. After graduating from Amherst in 1950, he attended Wharton School of Business where he earned an M.B.A. in Finance. Soon after, he reported to the Newport, Rhode Island Naval OCS program and then served three years as a Navy lieutenant during the Korean War. Some assignments brought him to San Francisco where he then decided to begin his civilian life.John began his business career as a Data Processing salesman at IBM. His first challenge was to lead the installation of the largest computer system to date on the West coast. Success in this project led him to a promotion and a move to the regional office in Los Angeles. Here he developed a control inventory system for IBM, which, at the time, was the largest software application program the company had ever undertaken.For nine years after he left IBM, he worked for the international management consulting firm of Cresap, McCormick and Paget to integrate their data processing network in the West.He concluded his career by joining his father in starting "The Todd Organization". Their new firm served some 50 large companies by developing non-qualified pension plans funded with life insurance for top management. In this role he was affiliated with the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company for 22 years.In 1958, John married Ann Avery in San Francisco. John and Ann celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary this last March. In retirement, Ann and John traveled around the world three times and made many domestic sojourns through the years.Ann and John lived in La Canada Flintridge, CA. for 44 years. John was active on many committees and organizations around the Pasadena area including 20+ years with the Tournament of Roses Association. In 2007 they moved south to the senior retirement community of White Sands in La Jolla, California. Here John joined the local Rotary Club and followed his interests in finance by serving as Chair of the Finance and Budget Committee and on the board of Benevolence Fund at White Sands.John is survived by wife, Ann and their two sons, John III (wife Cheryl and sons John IV and Andrew), and William.In lieu of flowers, check donations can be mailed to White Sands Benevolence Fund at 7450 Olivetas Ave. La Jolla, CA 92037 or online donation at: https://www. humangoodfoundation.org/ways-to-give/Services will be held at the White Sands Chapel on Saturday, September 28th at 2:00pm. Reception to follow.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019