John Pernicano 1928 - 2020 San Diego Long time San Diego resident and beloved owner of Pernicanos Restaurant in La Jolla, John Pernicano passed in his sleep at 2:30 a.m. on July 22, from compli-cations of cancer at the age of ninety-two. Mr. P, as he is often referred to, was the youngest of eleven brothers and one sister.John opened the doors of his first Pernicanos restaurant in 1953, located in the Birdrock area of LaJolla. He moved to the present location in 1957 and remained there for 63 years until its closure in October of 2019. At one time, there were nine Pernicanos Restaurants in San Diego, including one in Chula Vista and one in National City. These were all owned by his brothers.Mr. P was originally from Detroit and traveled to San Diego in 1946. He served in the National Guard from 1948 thru 1952. John was married to his sweetheart, Lena Alesi, on Sept 6, 1952, and remained married until his death. Both the Alesi and Pernicano families were close friends and attended many family functions together. Tommie, one of Lena's sisters, married another Pernicano brother, Albert.Along with several local awards, John received the prestigious National "Honor Flight" award given to veterans of the United States representing San Diego, in 2018. On receiving this award John states: "I was definitely super surprised. It actually brought tears to my eyes. It was so heartwarming to receive all those wonderful letters from family and friends. Just to be in DC with all those veterans, all over ninety years of age, was the highlight of my life I will never forget the feeling I had and how honored I am to have received this fantastic award. God Bless America."Mr. P supported youngsters at Christmas by being Santa Clause and handing out free gifts to thousands of children over the years from his gondola inside the restaurant. For many years he also rode in the PB Christmas Parade dressed in Santa garb. John did so much for the community of Pacific Beach, and has been called "the heart of PB." Every night John could be seen and heard playing not only one instrument, but it would vary between the piano, accordion, and the marimba. In the last few years, he also taught himself how to play the harmonica.John was dearly loved by not only the PB and La Jolla communities, but also by many San Diegans that dined and were entertained by him. John is survived by his wife Lena of 68 years, his four children Linda, Debbie, John Jr. and Marlene, daughter-in-law Kristen Pernicano, son-in-law Carl Parrick, and three grandchildren, Laura Pernicano, Lisa Pernicano, and Leanne Parrick. He is also survived by his only living brother, Angelo, of Las Vegas, who turned 100 years of age this year. We will all miss you Mr. P. You did so much for our family. May God bless you on your journey and we will see you again.



