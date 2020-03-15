|
|
John Jack' Petrick January 29, 1931 - February 26, 2020 San Diego John "Jack" Petrick died February 26, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease. His father emigrated from Hungary and settled in Pittsburgh, PA. Jack was one of six children. He was drafted during the Korean war and was stationed in Germany. After 3 years in the service, he went to work for NSA in Maryland. In 1961, he started his 31-year career with IBM, which among many moves, included 3 years in Japan.After putting down roots in San Diego, he joined Silver Gate Yacht Club, of which he served as commodore in 1986. In 1991, he was awarded the prestigious Alonzo de Jessop Memorial Award for outstanding service to the yachting community. Jack was also the charter president of the IOBG Humanitarian Foundation from 1992 to 1999. Jack and his wife were instrumental in making the SGYC Junior Sailing Foundation what it is today. He was also an avid golfer and belonged to the Torrey Pines Men's Club and the "Chili Dippers."Jack was a loving and devoted husband for 68 years to hIs surviving wife, Margaret; a caring and generous father to his three adopted daughters, Pauline, Linda and Kathy; and a source of inspiration to his six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020