John R. Plavan May 19, 1944 - March 15, 2020 Pauma Valley John R. Plavan, 75, died peacefully at his home at Pauma Valley, CA, on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife, son, daughter, daughter in law, and four grandchildren.John was born on May 19, 1944, at the Naval Hospital in Long Beach, CA. He grew up in Tustin and graduated from Tustin High School, where he excelled at football, track, and baseball. After high school, he attended the Colorado School of Mines on a football scholarship, graduating with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering in 1967. He was affiliated with SAE Fraternity.While at college, he met Pam, and they married on March 11, 1967. After a short stint working for Trane Air Conditioning as a sales engineer, John and Pam moved to Bellevue Washington. While in Washington, John worked for McDonald Industries and Pacific Car and Foundry. He wanted to be his own boss, and he missed his beloved Southern California sun, so in 1974 he bought a small Coors distributorship in Yucca Valley, CA. After 5 years, he merged Plavan Distributing with W.A. Thompson out of Barstow. He continued running W.A. Thompson until 1987 when he moved to San Diego County. For the next 15 plus years, he successfully ran Plavan Petroleum, a commercial fuel business serving San Diego, Riverside, and Imperial Counties.John served on the board of directors of Yucca Valley Chamber of Commerce, Escondido Chamber of Commerce, and California Independent Oil Marketers. He was a member of the Rotary clubs of Yucca Valley, Apple Valley, and Escondido, and he co-founded Discovery Bank in San Marcos, CA, serving as its Chairman of the Board. He and Pam retired in 2003 and moved to Pauma Valley, where he served on the Pauma Valley Country Club board of directors from 2012 to 2018.John got his private pilot's license at an early age, raced a sailboat to Hawaii, and he became a passionate and accomplished vintage sports car racer. He loved any type of boating, his 1968 Porsche 911, race weekends with his whole family, and golfing with his friends.John was a devoted family man and a beloved employer. He was known as a straight shooter and "one of the good guys." He was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Margaret Plavan, Catalina, CA. He is survived by his wife, Pam; son, John Plavan, Jr. (Beth); grandson, Jack; granddaughter, Katie Plavan, Park City, UT; daughter, Kim Plavan; grandsons, Rickie and Bo Sparks, Heber City, UT, brother Jim Plavan, (Sunday), Fresno, CA.He will be dearly missed by his family and his many friends.In lieu of flowers, please remember John with a donation to the cancer research of choice, to the Pancreatic Action Network, or . Respecting the Corona Virus social distancing mandate, a celebration of his life will be held at a future date.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020