John R. Pubentz January 27, 1931 - October 2, 2019 San Diego John "Jack" Pubentz, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in San Diego, CA.Jack was born in Joliet; he graduated from St. Patrick's Grade School, Joliet Catholic High School 49, and Quincy College 56. He was a Sergeant in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Jack and Marlene moved their family to San Diego in 1976. He was the owner of Business Systems & Equipment, Inc. from which he retired. Previously he had a long career working for Diebold. Jack was an active member of the National Ski Patrol in the states of IL, IND, CO, and WA.He loved to play golf with friends at Escondido Country Club and the Rancho Bernardo Men's Club, where he was the Presidents Cup winner in 1993 and 2003.Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Marlene (Misewicz); his children, Nancy (Robert) Berton, Michael (Nancy) Pubentz, and Lisa Pubentz; grandchildren, Robert and Amanda Berton and David (Heather) McCormick; and great-granddaughter, Ariana McCormick; his sister, Carol (Brunch) Lehman of Joliet; sisters-in-law, Joanne Misewicz of Joliet and Rose Misewicz of AZ, and his brother, Gerald (Karen) Pubentz of Minooka. Several in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 11 am, at San Raphael Catholic Church, 17252 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego, CA 92128.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019
