John Robert Crossen January 20, 1948 - March 6, 2019 San Diego, CA John Robert Crossen, 71, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in San Diego, CA following an illness. Born in Joliet, IL on January 20, 1948, John moved to San Diego in 1974, becoming a Real Estate Broker working in the San Diego area for decades. Always the life of the party, with a great sense of humor, he brought happiness and laughter to those around him. He leaves his son, John Crossen II, daughter in law Jane Crossen, his companion and best friend, Barbara Jean Anderson; his grandchildren, John Crossen III and Cynthia Crossen; his sisters, Joanne (Michael) Hayes, Jane (Damon) Rinard, and Mary Crossen; sister in law Donna Crossen, niece Jennifer, nephews Bill and Jeff; and many close friends.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 15, 2019