John Robert Bob' Dyment January 18, 1928 - June 28, 2020 San Diego John Robert "Bob" Dyment died peacefully at his daughter's home Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 92, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his son, Douglas and four daughters, Laura, Claudia, Vanessa, and Lisa. Their spouses, Phillip, Kevin, Robin and Monte. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Eric, David, Brian, Parker, Kelly, Stina and Tage. Bob was born and raised in Massachusetts, where he attended law school on a G.I. Bill from the U.S. Marine Corps. He moved to San Diego, California in 1959, where he started his own law practice and lived in the same house in San Carlos for more than 55 years. Bob was a devoted father and grandfather, who was loved and respected by everyone he met. He lived a long, happy and fulfilling life, and we will miss him tremendously! Rest in peace, Dad. We Love you! Private Memorial Service. Donations can be made in Bob's name to: The Sierra Club or Nature Conservancy.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
