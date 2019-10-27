|
John Robert Walters September 27, 2019 San Diego Beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, John Robert Walters entered into eternal peace on September 27, 2019. He was 93. John, a widower, is survived by daughters Catherine Kellert and Laurel Krzeminski, and son John Clinton Walters. Additional survivors include sons-in-law James Krzeminski, Forrest Kellert, and Vincent Heald and grandchildren Jessica Krzeminski, Camille Brandon, Anna Craig, Benjamin Brandon and Stephen Brandon. John was a Hospital Corpsman in the United States Navy during World War II. While attending USC, he met the love of his life, Elaine Hobbs, at the InterVarsity Christian Fellowship and they were married in 1951. John's faith was his foundation which was imparted to his family. John spent his professional career as an educator and his passion for teaching was passed on to his family and all those he met. He was one of the first to introduce children to reading through television. John's creativity was expressed through his love of music and orchids. He was an accomplished pianist and singing was part of family traditions. An orchid grower, he was editor of the Orchid Digest for many years, served as Trustee of the Quail Botanical Gardens, and was a prominent member of the Orchid Society. He shared his enthusiasm for orchids and education by teaching hybridization in the Philippines and New Guinea. His zeal for life was recognized by all who knew him. Although John will be forever missed by his family, he is now at peace reunited with his wife, Elaine.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019